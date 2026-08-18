Galatasaray Prepare Audacious Move for Man United Forward as Transfer Window Conditions Shift

Galatasaray are closely monitoring Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, as changing circumstances towards the tail end of the transfer window make a marquee move to Turkey increasingly plausible according to Fanatik.

Following an unexpected 1–1 draw against Çorum FK on the opening weekend of the Süper Lig campaign, Galatasaray president Dursun Özbek has accelerated plans to secure a high-profile attacking signing.

With international agent George Gardi leading discussions, the Turkish champions have been alerted that Rashford’s stance regarding a potential move to Istanbul has softened.

Conditions Favoring Galatasaray

The 28-year-old Englishman returned to Old Trafford following a loan stint at Barcelona, where the Spanish giants ultimately opted against triggering his permanent purchase option.

Evolving Stance: While Rashford’s priority remains securing a stay in the Premier League, his representatives have indicated that he is willing to consider Galatasaray’s proposal if suitable English offers do not materialize before the deadline.

Gardi’s Assessment: Agent George Gardi, who facilitated previous landmark deals for Mauro Icardi and Victor Osimhen, has informed the Galatasaray board that the likelihood of bringing Rashford to Turkey is significantly higher than in previous windows.

Presidential Ambition: President Dursun Özbek is reportedly eager to finalize a headline-grabbing arrival to satisfy supporter demands and bolster the attack alongside Osimhen.

Sörloth Demands Pose Obstacle

In addition to exploring a move for Rashford, Galatasaray have re-evaluated Atletico Madrid forward Alexander Sörlothas a potential target. However, the Norwegian striker’s demand for a net annual salary of €12 million has stalled initial discussions.

Unless Sörloth lowers his financial demands, Galatasaray are expected to close that file completely and focus their full resources on bringing Rashford to RAMS Park.