Galatasaray prepare €8m bid for Southampton star midfielder Mario Lemina

Galatasaray are preparing an €8 million bid with Southampton star centre-midfielder Mario Lemina.

The Gabon international left the Saints after fallout out of favour with manager Ralph Hasenhüttl and joined Galatasaray on loan last summer.

The Istanbul giants have the option of signing the box-to-box midfielder for €16 million. However, due to financial constraints on the club, Galatasaray are hoping to negotiate a lower fee.

A source close to the club has revealed to Turkish-Football that they have set aside €8 million for Lemina.

Per the source, manager Fatih Terim has been pleased with the 26-year-old’s form this season and wants to sign him on a permanent basis.

Lemina was one of three midfielders Galatasaray signed on loan last summer with both Nzonzi and Seri joining the ranks.

Nzonzi subsequently left after an altercation with manager Term while Seri has become a first-team regular alongside Lemina in Galatasaray’s midfield.

The Istanbul giants are back in action on Sunday in the Turkish Super Lig when they take on Yeni Malatyaspor.

Lemina made the move to Southampton from Juventus back in 2017 for €18 million.