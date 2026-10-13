Galatasaray Prepare for 37th Spanish Encounter as Barcelona Visit RAMS Park

Galatasaray are set to meet FC Barcelona for the 37th time against Spanish opposition in European competition, with the Süper Lig champions aiming to overcome a daunting historical record when the Catalan giants arrive at RAMS Park on Tuesday.
Cimbom’s historical record against La Liga clubs stands at 10 victories, 6 draws, and 20 defeats across 36 previous fixtures—a ledger that underlines the scale of the task facing Okan Buruk’s side.
More recent European history paints an even tougher picture for the Yellow-and-Reds. Galatasaray have managed just one victory in their last 22 official matches against Spanish opposition, a run encompassing 6 draws and 15 losses that highlights the tactical and technical gap Cimbom have often had to bridge against La Liga’s elite.
Head-to-head against Barcelona specifically, Galatasaray have secured one victory in ten previous meetings—a memorable 2-1 triumph at the Ali Sami Yen Stadium back in November 1994. Since then, the Catalans have held the upper hand, including four consecutive away wins against Turkish clubs in European action.
Despite the weight of historical statistics, Buruk’s side enter Tuesday’s fixture intent on leveraging RAMS Park’s volatile home environment. Having won their last two home European ties, securing a third consecutive victory on home soil would represent Galatasaray’s best European run in Istanbul since 2001—and provide a major catalyst for their Champions League campaign.