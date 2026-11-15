Galatasaray Prepare Fresh January Move for Bruno Fernandes After Manchester United Contract Rejection

Galatasaray are preparing to reignite their pursuit of Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes ahead of the January 2027 transfer window after reports in England indicated the midfielder has turned down United’s latest contract renewal offer.

According to Fanatik, the 32-year-old Portugal international’s refusal to sign fresh terms at Old Trafford has put the Süper Lig champions on high alert, reviving a transfer saga that nearly brought Fernandes to Istanbul last summer.

With his current Manchester United contract set to expire at the end of the 2026/27 campaign, Fernandes will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside England starting on 1 January 2027 ahead of a summer free transfer.

United Ready to Cash In Ahead of January Window

While Galatasaray could wait until the summer to pursue the playmaker on a free transfer, reports in the British press suggest Manchester United are eager to recoup a transfer fee rather than lose their skipper for nothing at the end of the season.

That stance opens the door for a cut-price mid-season sale in January—a scenario that could play directly into Galatasaray’s hands.

FC Barcelona are also credited with strong interest in signing Fernandes, meaning the Lions would face fierce European competition if the race goes down to free-agent negotiations next summer. By putting a reasonable transfer fee on the table in January, Galatasaray believe they can steal a march on their rivals and bring the Portuguese star to RAMS Park immediately.

Summer 2026 Backstory: Why the Move Stalled Previously

Galatasaray’s interest in Fernandes is far from new. During the summer 2026 transfer window, former Sportif AŞ Deputy Chairman Abdullah Kavukcu—prior to stepping down from his role—had reportedly brought negotiations for the midfielder to an advanced stage.

Fernandes himself is understood to have given the green light to a move to Istanbul at the time, only for Manchester United to block his departure after he finished the previous Premier League campaign as the division’s top assist provider.

With his contract winding down and United now expected to soften their valuation, Galatasaray officials believe the negotiating leverage has swung firmly in their favour.

How Fernandes Would Fit Into Okan Buruk’s Midfield

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has already requested an experienced midfield reinforcement for the winter transfer window as the club balances its Süper Lig title defence with UEFA Champions League ambitions.

Should the Lions succeed in landing Fernandes, the Portuguese playmaker would slot directly into the No. 10 role,allowing breakout summer signing Aleksey Batrakov to operate slightly deeper alongside him as a No. 8 in Buruk’s midfield setup.