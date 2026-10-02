Galatasaray Prepare January Swoop for Manchester United Captain Bruno Fernandes

Galatasaray have reignited their ambitious pursuit of Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, with the Lions’ board laying the groundwork for a marquee January transfer window approach.

Having explored a deal during the summer, head coach Okan Buruk and the Galatasaray hierarchy maintain the 32-year-old Portuguese playmaker as their premier target to bolster the central engine room at Rams Park.

Contract Expiry Fuels Winter Opportunity

According to reports from Fotomaç, Galatasaray executives are closely monitoring Fernandes’s situation at Old Trafford, where his contract enters its final months. With no extension finalized between the player and Manchester United, the Portuguese midfielder is open to evaluating external offers ahead of January.

Currently valued at around €35 million, Fernandes represents a transformative central target for Galatasaray as they seek to sustain high-level momentum across domestic Süper Lig defense and UEFA Champions League campaigns.

Rafael Leão Set to Assist Pursuit

A key element in Galatasaray’s strategy involves Fernandes’s close friend and Portugal national teammate, Rafael Leão.Reports indicate Leão is prepared to act as an intermediary, utilizing his close relationship to pitch the sporting vision in Istanbul.

Speculation further intensified after a fan video surfaced from Portugal’s international camp showing Fernandes reacting with a smile to “Come to Galatasaray” chants, which Leão subsequently highlighted on social media with a wide-eyed emoji. With 334 appearances and a storied tenure at Old Trafford under his belt, Fernandes could become the centerpiece of Galatasaray’s next European recruitment drive.