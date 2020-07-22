Galatasaray prepare move for Aston Villa winger depending on relegation

Galatasaray are preparing a move for Aston Villa winger Trezeguet according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Lions will make a move for the Egypt international should Villa end up relegated at the end of the season.

The Yellow-Reds will make a loan offer with an option to buy.

The 25-year-old has been made a transfer priority for the Istanbul giants who are desperate to replace Henry Onyekuru.

Trezeguet is familiar with the Super Lig after establishing himself as a star player at Kasimpasa before his move to Aston Villa.

The 25-year-old is under contract at Villa until 2023.

The former Kasimpasa man has seven goals and three assists in 40 appearances in all competitions this season – six of which have been Premier League goals.

Trezeguet scored in the 1-0 victory over Arsenal this week, a goal which could end up proving crucial if Villa are to stay up this season.

If Villa beat West Ham on Sunday and manage to stay ahead of Watford on goal difference they will stay up.