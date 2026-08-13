Galatasaray Prepare Official Approach for Tottenham Forward Mathys Tel

Galatasaray are preparing a concrete move for Tottenham Hotspur forward Mathys Tel as the Turkish champions step up efforts to strengthen their attack before the close of the transfer window, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Galatasaray management are currently evaluating the total financial terms required to sign the 21-year-old French attacker and are expected to formalize their interest in the coming days.

Key Details of the Transfer Pursuit

Okan Buruk’s Request: Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk is a strong admirer of Tel’s tactical flexibility. The French youth international’s ability to operate both as a central striker and across the flanks makes him an ideal profile for Buruk’s fluid attacking setup.

Concrete Steps Planned: Club officials are reviewing the deal structure—assessing salary requirements and potential transfer terms—before making an official approach to Tottenham.

Rebuilding the Frontline: With Galatasaray seeking top-tier additions to bolster their Trendyol Süper Lig defense and European campaign, Tel has re-emerged near the top of the Yellow-and-Reds’ shortlist.

Competition and Potential Structure

The former Bayern Munich forward remains highly regarded across Europe, with interest also reported from several Bundesliga clubs.

While Tottenham invested significantly in securing Tel’s permanent signing, Galatasaray are weighing whether an initial loan offer with a buy option or a structured proposal can unlock negotiations before the summer deadline.