Galatasaray Prepared to Offer €10m For Man United Midfielder

Galatasaray remain interested in signing Fred from Manchester United according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Lions have been in talks with Fred for a while, and have been gradually making increased offers.

The Yellow-Reds latest offer was €8m but he does face competition from the likes of Fulham.

Galatasaray are now prepared to increase their offer to €10m including bonuses.

The Istanbul based giants want Fred but are also looking at alternatives.

Galatasaray want a central midfielder to partner Lucas Torreira or to replace the Uruguay international if he leaves this summer.

The Lions will be competing for domestic titles and in European competition next season and want to strengthen to squad in preparation of the upcoming campaigns.

The reigning Super Lig champions have made strengthening central midfield a priority and United to not appear to have long-term plans for Fred.

The Brazilian midfielder has 12 months left on his contract and is likely to leave this summer but United want to recoup some of the transfer fee paid.

Fred has been at Old Trafford since he moved from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018. United paid £52m for the midfielder.