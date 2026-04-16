Galatasaray President Eyeing Man United Captain: Dursun Özbek’s Ambitious Plan to Bring Bruno Fernandes to Istanbul

As Galatasaray prepares for a pivotal presidential election, incumbent Dursun Özbek has unveiled a transfer plan.

At the heart of this strategy is a sensational move for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, whom Özbek has identified as the landmark signing to lead the club into a new era of Champions League relevance, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The “Operation Bruno” Strategy

Özbek is determined to secure a world-class No. 10 who can elevate Galatasaray’s global brand. Despite Fernandes being a central figure at Old Trafford, the Galatasaray leadership believes that the combination of a lucrative long-term contract and the allure of leading a historic Champions League campaign could tempt the Portuguese playmaker.

Sources suggest that Özbek is willing to leverage a new, highly professional board—expected to be 90% different from his current team—to orchestrate the financial package required for such a blockbuster deal. Each prospective new board member is reportedly being tasked with bringing in high-level sponsorship to specifically fund the “Star Policy” that prioritizes the United captain.

Capitalizing on Old Trafford Uncertainty

The pursuit of Fernandes is a strategic move aimed at a changing landscape in England. With Manchester United undergoing its own structural changes, Galatasaray is monitoring the situation closely, hoping to capitalize on any potential “reset” in Manchester.

For Özbek, landing the midfielder would be more than a transfer; it would be a statement of intent. The plan involves offering Fernandes a leading role in the club’s long-term vision to become a top-tier European powerhouse. To facilitate this, the club is reportedly prepared to explore salary tiers previously unseen in the Turkish Süper Lig, with potential packages reaching the €15 million mark.

The Blueprint for Dominance

While Fernandes is the primary target, the plan involves surrounding him with elite veterans to create a golden era backbone for the squad. By targeting the Manchester United skipper, Dursun Özbek is making a clear promise to the Galatasaray electorate: should he win, the club will no longer just compete for local titles, but will actively hunt the biggest icons of the Premier League.