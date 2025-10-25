Galatasaray President Says Record-Breaking Osimhen ‘Not Available for Sale’

Galatasaray President Dursun Özbek has issued a stern warning to Europe’s top clubs, declaring star striker Victor Osimhen is not for sale despite his skyrocketing value and record-breaking performance in the UEFA Champions League.

The 26-year-old Nigerian superstar continued his sensational run on Wednesday, scoring a magnificent brace against Bodø/Glimt at RAMS Park. That performance cemented his place in club history by making him the first Galatasaray player ever to score in seven consecutive European matches, surpassing the mark set by Burak Yılmaz between 2012 and 2013.

Osimhen’s consistent brilliance has fully justified the club’s significant investment in him, prompting President Özbek to go on the offensive against potential bidders.

No Exit Clause, No Negotiation

President Özbek confirmed that the club has protected its asset, making any immediate move extremely difficult for rivals.

In quotes reported by Fanatik, the 76-year-old asserted: “Osimhen’s contract does not have an exit clause. He is extremely successful and will serve Galatasaray for many years.”

Özbek defended the massive transfer fee paid to secure the forward from Napoli, arguing that the market has already dictated his value is far higher.

“It may be said that the amount we transferred [to Napoli] was high, but today the price of the football public service is low and the player’s value is much higher,” he stated, before concluding that the club’s path to success would continue unchanged with Osimhen at the helm.

Justifying the Investment

Club Vice President Abdullah Kavukçu echoed the sentiment, praising Osimhen’s impact and defending the initial hefty price tag, which was reportedly around €75 million.

“There are players in the world worth €140 million, but Osimhen is more talked about,” Kavukçu stated, noting the intense competition they faced to sign him. “We had money like that, we got it! Galatasaray is a very big community. He’s worth it, and it’s been done. It’s not right to talk about this right now! We’ve seen what he’s doing in a game in the Champions League. We’re so happy he’s with us.”

Since joining the Turkish side last season, Osimhen has been a revelation, tallying an extraordinary 42 goals and seven assists in just 49 games, firmly establishing himself as the centerpiece of Galatasaray’s ambition both domestically and in Europe.