Galatasaray Primed to Move as Tottenham Open Door for Mathys Tel Loan

Despite a standout performance in his recent return to the starting lineup, Mathys Tel is reportedly set to depart Tottenham Hotspur on loan this January, with Turkish giants Galatasaray waiting to pounce.

The 20-year-old Frenchman, who arrived in North London with high expectations from Bayern Munich, has reportedly grown frustrated with his lack of consistent minutes under manager Thomas Frank. According to reports from Yeni Akit, Spurs have finally sanctioned a temporary exit for the forward, despite a mounting injury crisis in the Tottenham frontline.

A Tactical Conflict for Thomas Frank

The timing of the decision creates a significant dilemma for the Spurs coaching staff. Tottenham’s attacking depth is already under immense strain following the departure of Brennan Johnson earlier this window and a recent injury to star playmaker Mohammed Kudus.

The lack of bench options was glaring during Spurs’ recent clash against Sunderland. Ironically, Tel was handed a rare start in that fixture—his first since October—and was singled out by Thomas Frank as a “big positive” following a vibrant first-half performance. However, sources suggest the player’s desire for guaranteed weekly football remains unchanged, and the club is now prepared to evaluate formal proposals.

Istanbul Giants Leading the Chase

Galatasaray has identified the France U21 international as a primary target to bolster their own title charge. The Istanbul club is reportedly enamored by Tel’s versatility, valuing his ability to lead the line or operate effectively across either wing.

The “Lions” are expected to submit an official bid in the coming days, with the Turkish outlet indicating that a deal is highly likely provided the financial terms and playing-time guarantees meet Tottenham’s “reasonable conditions.”

To Loan or Not to Loan?

While the Spurs hierarchy has green-lit the move to satisfy the player’s development needs, Thomas Frank may yet have reservations. With the race for European spots heating up and a thinning roster, letting a talent of Tel’s caliber leave mid-season represents a significant gamble for the North London side.

As the January window enters its final stages, the move rests on whether Tottenham can secure a replacement or if they will trust their depleted squad to manage without the French starlet.