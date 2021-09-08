Galatasaray pull out of transfer talks with Arsenal midfielder after dispute with his agent

Galatasaray have reportedly pulled out of transfer talks with Arsenal midfielder Mohammed Elneny after a dispute with his agent according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Lions were in talks with Elneny but discovered that his agent offered Besiktas €1.7m.

However, another agent, William D’avila acting as an intermediary was leading talks for Elneny with Galatasaray but wanted €2.5m and a four-year deal.

The report claims the Lions caught wind of what was going on and immediately ended talks after a dispute with D’avila.

Besiktas meanwhile, also pulled out of talks over Elneny after signing Bosnia midfielder Miralep Pjanic from Barcelona.

The Turkish transfer window is still open so both sides would have been able to sign the Egypt international had they struck a deal.

Elneny has already played in Turkey for Besiktas and a return did look on the cards but he will not be returning to Istanbul anytime soon.

The 29-year-old made his first appearance of the Premier League season in the 3-0 defeat against Manchester City before the international break.