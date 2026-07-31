Galatasaray Push Ahead in Negotiations for Eintracht Frankfurt Starlet Can Uzun

Galatasaray are continuing intensive negotiations with Eintracht Frankfurt to secure the signing of Turkish international attacking midfielder Can Uzun, as manager Okan Buruk seeks key reinforcements for his attacking options.

The 20-year-old playmaker, who can also operate as a winger or secondary striker, has emerged as a prime target for the Turkish Süper Lig champions ahead of the new campaign.

Terms Agreed with the Player

According to reports from Fotomaç, Galatasaray have already established common ground on personal terms with the player’s camp. Uzun has agreed in principle to a 4+1 year contract with the Istanbul side, with his family reportedly favoring a move to the Rams Park outfit.

However, finalizing the deal with Eintracht Frankfurt remains the final hurdle in closing the transaction.

Valuation Gap in Club Negotiations

Negotiations between the two clubs remain ongoing regarding the guaranteed transfer fee and performance structure:

Galatasaray’s Offer: The Turkish champions have submitted an improved package worth €35 million fixed plus €5 million in add-ons , alongside a 20% sell-on clause on future transfer profits.

Frankfurt’s Position: The Bundesliga side initially set their asking price above €40 million—aligning with the player’s estimated €45 million market value—and have been reluctant to lower their financial demands.

Galatasaray executives are taking a patient approach, confident that ongoing talks will bridge the remaining financial gap with the German club.

Versatile Asset for European Campaign

Uzun, who made an impression against Galatasaray during last season’s European competition, registered 10 goals and 5 assists across all competitions in the 2025–26 campaign.

With squad depth a priority for Buruk as Galatasaray aim for a strong showing in both domestic competition and European football, securing the versatile 2005-born talent remains one of the club’s primary objectives for the current transfer window.