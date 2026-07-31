Galatasaray Ready Astronomical Offer to Sign Man United’s Bruno Fernandes

Galatasaray are preparing an ambitious transfer swoop for Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes, indicating their willingness to meet the playmaker’s salary demands in excess of €20 million per year, according to reports from Turkish outlet Fanatik.

The Turkish Süper Lig champions have made the 31-year-old attacking midfielder their primary marquee target for the summer transfer window as head coach Okan Buruk seeks to bolster his central midfield options ahead of their upcoming domestic and European campaigns.

Capitalizing on Contract Friction

Fernandes, whose current deal at Old Trafford has entered a critical phase, was expected to finalize an extension with Manchester United earlier this summer. However, negotiations stalled after club executives proposed a salary reduction tied to the player’s age bracket.

Represented by agents who maintain that Fernandes’ consistent output justifies maintaining or improving his compensation, the midfielder’s camp rejected United’s reduced offer, creating an opening that Galatasaray are keen to exploit.

Record Financial Package

To entice the Portuguese international to Istanbul, Galatasaray are assembling a record-setting proposal designed to outbid continental rivals:

The club has informed Fernandes’ representatives that they are fully prepared to cover his salary demands exceeding €20 million annually, inclusive of performance bonuses.

Galatasaray are preparing an initial proposal valued around €30 million to test Manchester United’s resolve.

Upcoming Negotiations

With competing European suitors like Juventus pulling back from high-cost operations, Galatasaray leadership plans to hold direct discussions with both Manchester United representatives and Fernandes’ agency in the coming days to finalize terms for what would be one of the highest-profile transfers in Süper Lig history.