Galatasaray Receive Huge Boost as Victor Osimhen’s Return Date Revealed

Galatasaray’s pursuit of a domestic double has been handed a significant lift following positive news regarding the recovery of star striker Victor Osimhen. After fears that a fractured forearm could end his season prematurely, the Nigerian international is now on track for a high-profile return.

The 27-year-old forward sustained the injury during a heavy aerial collision with Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté during a Champions League clash at Anfield in mid-March. While initial medical assessments suggested a lengthy spell on the sidelines, recent developments have provided a much more optimistic timeline for the “Lions” and their supporters.

The Road to Recovery

Following successful surgery in Istanbul to repair the fracture, Osimhen has already progressed to the next phase of his rehabilitation. The club confirmed earlier this week that the striker has begun individual indoor training and gym work at the Florya Metin Oktay Facilities.

While his teammates continue their on-field preparations for upcoming Süper Lig fixtures, Osimhen’s personalized program is designed to maintain his fitness levels without risking further trauma to the healing bone.

The Derby Target

According to reports from Sabah and club insiders, Galatasaray medical staff are targeting the definitive Intercontinental Derby against Fenerbahçe on April 26 for Osimhen’s competitive return.

To facilitate this early comeback, the striker is expected to wear a specialized, high-tech protective medical brace. This device will allow him to lead the line in the season’s most critical match even before the fracture is 100% healed, showcasing the “warrior spirit” that has made him a cult hero among the Galatasaray faithful.

Crucial Impact

Osimhen’s return cannot come soon enough for manager Okan Buruk. Since making his move from Napoli permanent, the reigning “Footballer of the Year” in Turkey has been in devastating form, netting 12 goals in 19 league appearances and adding another 7 in European competition.

With the title race reaching its peak, having their most potent offensive weapon available for the showdown at RAMS Park could be the deciding factor in Galatasaray’s quest for the championship.