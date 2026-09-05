Galatasaray Register Star-Studded Squad for UEFA Champions League Campaign as Five Senior Players Miss Out

Trendyol Süper Lig champions Galatasaray have formally submitted their official player squad list to UEFA for the main phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League season.

Following an ambitious summer transfer window that saw the Yellow-Reds bolster every department, head coach Okan Buruk has finalized his primary ‘List A’ squad as Galatasaray prepare to compete on Europe’s biggest stage at.

Marquee Summer Additions Head Lineup

The official roster features Galatasaray’s high-profile summer signings, headlined by marquee attacking arrivals Rafael Leão and Leroy Sané, alongside Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

The squad also incorporates new midfield and defensive additions, including veteran international İlkay Gündoğan, French midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu, Russian playmaker Aleksey Batrakov, and central defensive loan arrivals El Chadaille Bitshiabu and Wilfried Singo.

Official Galatasaray UEFA Champions League Squad:

Goalkeepers: Uğurcan Çakır, Günay Güvenç, Jankat Yılmaz, Enes Emre Büyük.

Defenders: Abdülkerim Bardakcı, Davinson Sánchez, El Chadaille Bitshiabu, Wilfried Singo, Eren Elmalı, Ismail Jakobs, Roland Sallai.

Midfielders: Aleksey Batrakov, Gabriel Sara, İlkay Gündoğan, Mario Lemina, Lucas Torreira, Renato Nhaga, Lesley Ugochukwu, Yunus Akgün.

Forwards: Victor Osimhen, Barış Alper Yılmaz, Rafael Leão, Leroy Sané, Deniz Gül.

Key Exclusions Due to Squad Quota Constraints

With UEFA imposing strict limits on non-locally trained players, five senior squad members were left off the final registered list:

Kaan Ayhan

Kazımcan Karataş

Eyüp Aydın

Arda Ünyay

Can Armando Güner

These players will remain eligible exclusively for domestic Süper Lig and Ziraat Turkish Cup fixtures during the first half of the campaign, with potential roster adjustments permissible prior to the knockout rounds in February.