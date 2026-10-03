Galatasaray Reopen Pursuit of Manchester United Captain Bruno Fernandes

Galatasaray have officially placed Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes back on their recruitment radar, reigniting their pursuit of the Portuguese playmaker ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Having explored a move during the summer window—only to be met by Red Devils resistance—the yellow-and-red hierarchy are preparing to pounce should contractual negotiations hit a standstill at Old Trafford.

United Plan 1-Year Extension Amid European Free-Agent Threat

According to reports from English press outlets covered by Fanatik, Manchester United’s primary strategy involves triggering a one-year contract extension clause in Fernandes’s deal.

The Premier League club hopes to secure the extension to preserve market value and demand a £50 million to £60 million transfer fee in 2027. However, should United decline or fail to activate the clause, the conditions of the transfer shift entirely, allowing non-English clubs to negotiate pre-contract frameworks in January.

Galatasaray, AC Milan, and Juventus are all actively positioning themselves to secure the 32-year-old on a free transfer if the extension remains unfulfilled.

Portugal Camp Connection Strengthens Stance

The speculation surrounding Fernandes’s arrival in Istanbul has gathered additional momentum during the international window, where the midfielder is sharing camp with Galatasaray star Rafael Leão.

With the pair sharing close national team ties, the Galatasaray hierarchy hope that Leão’s presence—alongside guaranteed UEFA Champions League ambitions—can position Rams Park as the leading destination should Fernandes decide to bring his Old Trafford career to a close.