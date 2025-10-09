Galatasaray Reportedly Prepares Record €75M Lawsuit Against Commentator Ahmet Çakar Over Osimhen Health Claims

Galatasaray is reportedly moving to take legal action against prominent football commentator Ahmet Çakar following his recent, unsubstantiated claims about the health of star striker Victor Osimhen. The potential lawsuit is said to be seeking a record-breaking sum, reflecting the club’s outrage and belief that the statements have damaged both the player’s reputation and the club’s brand value.

Journalist Ali Naci Küçük claims that Galatasaray is preparing to file a massive €75 million (approximately £64 million) compensation lawsuit against the Beyaz TV pundit. If filed, Küçük suggests the case could become the highest-paid compensation lawsuit in the history of the Republic of Turkey.

Club ‘Extremely Angry’ Over ‘Unfounded Statements’

The controversy stems from comments Çakar made on his social media account on September 30. In his initial post, Çakar claimed to have received information about a serious illness concerning the Nigerian striker, whom Galatasaray signed for a reported €75 million transfer fee.

Çakar first wrote: “I received information from the Ministry of Health about Osimhen’s disease. I don’t want to explain Osimhen’s illness as a sports person and father. When I talked to Galatasaray Club Doctor Yener İnce, he said that this disorder was found in 4-5 black players in the Super League, while Osimhen was negative.”

He later followed up with a post expressing concern: “It’s a very sad day for me. Unfortunately, I received information that there is a serious health problem with Osimhen. I hope it’s not true.”

According to Küçük, the club’s management is “extremely angry and sensitive” over these public remarks against a player they invested heavily in. The compensation amount is understood to correspond to the player’s initial transfer value, reflecting the alleged damage to his value and the club’s financial commitment.

Galatasaray is reportedly taking “decisive steps to start the legal process” over Çakar’s “unfounded statements,” and has not only initiated legal preparations but has also contacted “the relevant ministries” regarding the allegations.

Çakar Remains Silent as Fans Support Club Action

As of now, Ahmet Çakar has not made any public statement regarding the reported legal threat.

Meanwhile, a segment of Galatasaray fans has voiced strong support for the club’s impending action on social media, with comments suggesting the move is a necessary step toward “protecting the reputation of Galatasaray” and its players. The filing of such a high-value lawsuit would send a powerful message about the club’s intent to aggressively defend its brand and assets against public speculation.