Galatasaray have ruled out selling striker Victor Osimhen during the January transfer window, sources have told Turkish-Football.

This forces Manchester United to look elsewhere in their mid-season search for attacking reinforcements under new head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

United have prioritized signing a centre-forward in January following an injury to Benjamin Šeško, and Osimhen had been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Team Talk reported that Osimhen is on a three man shortlist for strikers the Premier League giants are targeting in January.

However, Galatasaray have no intention of parting with their talismanic forward midway through the 2026–27 campaign as they compete at the top of the Süper Lig and in the UEFA Champions League.

Key Developments in Manchester United’s Striker Search

Galatasaray Stand Firm on Osimhen: The Istanbul giants have closed the door on a winter departure for Osimhen, leaving United unable to pursue a mid-season deal for the Nigerian international.

Pochettino’s Winter Priorities: Speaking on his YouTube channel [as quoted by Team Talk], Fabrizio Romano noted that United are holding internal recruitment meetings with Pochettino to finalize their January budget, targeting two or three additions—including a striker and defensive cover—depending on outgoings such as Joshua Zirkzee.

What It Means for Galatasaray

Retaining Osimhen through the winter window provides major stability for Okan Buruk’s squad as Galatasaray balance their domestic title defense with their European ambitions—momentum underscored earlier this week by Galatasaray’s Aston Villa victory boosting Türkiye’s UEFA country coefficient standing. With the January door firmly shut, any Premier League pursuit of Osimhen will have to wait until the summer at the earliest.