Sacha Boey Attracts Interest From Arsenal Who Face Competition From Premier League Sides

Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey is attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal according to Ligue 1 French football expert Jonathan Johnson in his latest column for Caught Offside.

Johnson reports that he would not be surprised to see Boey move to the Premier League at ‘some point sooner rather than later’.

Boey, 22, has been a key player for Galatasaray this season, making 38 appearances in all competitions.

He has been praised for his attacking qualities and his ability to get forward from full-back.

The Galatasaray ace is also being monitored by the French national team, who are lacking depth in the full-back positions.

It is understood that Arsenal are one of the clubs interested in signing Boey, but they face competition from other Premier League clubs who are ‘definitely looking’ at him.

Boey’s contract with Galatasaray expires in 2024, so the Turkish club may be willing to sell him this summer for the right price.

A move to the Premier League would be a step up for Boey, but he is a talented player who could make the transition.

Boey Galatasaray from Rennes in 2021 for just €1.15m and has gone onto become a star player.

The 22-year-old played an important role in the Lions lifting the league title this season.

Galatasaray value the right-back as being worth €20m.