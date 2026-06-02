Galatasaray Seals Golden Boy Breakthrough: Final Decision Reached for Can Uzun Transfer

Galatasaray has reportedly reached a decisive breakthrough in their pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt’s rising star, Can Uzun, signaling the “final decision” to bring the 20-year-old Turkish international to RAMS Park for the 2026-27 season according to Fotomac.

The move, described as a strategic “bomb” by Turkish media, positions Uzun as the cornerstone of manager Okan Buruk’s ambitious long-term project.

The “Riera Rift” Opens the Door

The path to Istanbul was cleared following a highly publicized tactical fallout between Uzun and Eintracht Frankfurt’s manager, Albert Riera. Despite an explosive start to the 2025-26 campaign—netting 8 goals and providing several assists in the Bundesliga—Uzun’s playing time plummeted after Riera publicly criticized his defensive work rate and off-the-ball movement.

This internal friction has dramatically altered the financial landscape of the deal. While Frankfurt previously slapped a staggering €80 million valuation on the playmaker, sources indicate that the current rift has slashed the asking price to a more attainable €40–45 million. For Galatasaray president Dursun Özbek, this represents a “bargain” opportunity to secure one of Europe’s most coveted talents.

A Strategic Triple-Play for “Cimbom”

Galatasaray’s aggressive move for Uzun is driven by three primary factors:

The Domestic Advantage : Due to his Turkish citizenship, Uzun will not count against the Süper Lig’s foreign player limits, a massive tactical advantage for the club’s domestic roster management.

Champions League Pedigree : Uzun has already proven he can perform on the grandest stage, famously scoring against Galatasaray in this season’s Champions League competition—a performance that reportedly cemented Okan Buruk’s determination to sign him.

World Cup Momentum: The news comes just as Uzun was officially named in Turkey’s final squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he is expected to feature alongside fellow young superstars like Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız.

Fending Off European Giants

While AC Milan, Newcastle United, and Tottenham Hotspur have all been monitoring the situation, Uzun is reportedly drawn to the prospect of becoming a club icon at Galatasaray. With a contract currently running through 2029, Frankfurt retains some leverage, but the player’s firm desire for a “fresh start” in his homeland has effectively triggered the final stages of negotiation.

Negotiations are expected to finalize in the coming days as Galatasaray looks to wrap up the deal before the World Cup kicks off, ensuring their “Golden Boy” arrives in Istanbul with a clear mind and a leading role in the club’s future.