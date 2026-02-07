Galatasaray Secure “Super Jewel” Can Armando Güner from Gladbach

Turkish champions Galatasaray have officially finalized the signing of 18-year-old winger Can Armando Güner from Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach, bolstering their attacking options with one of Germany’s most highly-rated prospects.

The club confirmed the transfer through a formal statement to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), revealing an agreement with Mönchengladbach for a net transfer fee of €350,000. The deal brings to an end a high-profile pursuit of the teenager, who has reportedly signed a contract keeping him in Istanbul until the summer of 2029.

A Modern Multicultural Talent

Güner’s profile is a unique blend of global football cultures. Born in Krefeld, Germany, to a Turkish father and an Argentine mother, the winger is eligible to represent three different nations. His international journey has already seen him wear the colors of both Germany and Argentina at the youth level.

Most recently, he represented Argentina at the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar, further raising his profile among Europe’s elite clubs. To facilitate his transition to the Süper Lig, Güner has reportedly obtained a “Blue Card,” allowing him to compete under the Turkish domestic quota.

Elite Footballing Education

The young winger’s rise began in the famed Knappenschmiede academy at Schalke 04 before he made the move to Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2019. It was at Gladbach where he truly flourished, leading the U17 squad to a German championship and earning a reputation for his explosive pace and technical ability on both flanks.

In the first half of the current season, Güner successfully bridged the gap to competitive senior-level output, appearing in 14 matches for the Gladbach U19 and reserve sides, contributing four goals and several assists.

Strategic Investment for the Future

Güner’s arrival marks a busy winter for Galatasaray, joining other recent signings like Renato Nhaga and the returning Sacha Boey. While Güner was notably excluded from the club’s updated UEFA Champions League squad list for the knockout stages, his signing is viewed as a long-term strategic investment by manager Okan Buruk.

For Güner, the move to Istanbul offers a path to top-flight first-team football and a chance to prove his worth in front of one of the world’s most passionate fanbases.