Galatasaray Set £34m Price Tag on Brazil’s Gabriel Sara Amid Brighton Interest

Galatasaray’s midfield star Gabriel Sara is reportedly eyeing a return to England, with Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion leading the chase for the newly-capped Brazilian international, sources told Turkish-Football.

The 26-year-old’s rapid rise in Istanbul has caught the attention of several English clubs. Brighton, who already boast Turkish star Ferdi Kadıoğlu in their ranks, are said to be preparing a formal offer for Sara at the end of the current season.

The “Premier League” Pedigree

Sara is no stranger to the English game, having previously excelled at Norwich City before his high-profile move to Galatasaray. His recent call-up to the Brazil National Team has only heightened his market value, making him one of the most sought-after midfielders in the Süper Lig.

Galatasaray Demand Record Profit

The Turkish giants are reportedly prepared to play hardball in negotiations. Having signed Sara for a total package of €23 million (including bonuses), Galatasaray management has decided they will not entertain any offers below €40 million (£34m).

Should a deal be struck at that price, it would represent a significant profit for the “Lions” and cement Sara’s status as one of the most successful transfers in recent Turkish football history.

The Brighton Connection

The potential move to the Amex Stadium is particularly intriguing for Turkish fans, as it would see Sara reunite with former Süper Lig rival Ferdi Kadıoğlu. Brighton’s recruitment strategy continues to focus on high-upside talents from the Turkish league, viewing it as a prime market for players capable of making the jump to the Premier League’s intensity.