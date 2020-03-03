Galatasaray set for windfall should Chelsea sign £37m FC Porto ace Alex Telles

Galatasaray are set to receive a major windfall if Alex Telles joins Chelsea in the summer.

The Brazilian left-back has been closely linked with a move to the London based club by The Sun newspaper over the past week.

Per the source, Telles has rejected a contract extension with Porto and is pushing for a move to Chelsea.

Telles previously played at Galatasaray before joining Porto for just £7.5 million. The Lions did however included a sell-on fee clause on the deal.

The Lions will receive 10 percent of the transfer fee which could be in the region of £3.6 million seeing that Telles is valued at £36 million by Transfermarkt.

Telles played a total of 39 games for Galatasaray during his two-year stay at the Istanbul based club.

The attacking full-back won two Turkish Cups, a Super Cup and a Super Lig title.

The 27-year-old has racked up an impressive nine assists and two goals in 39 appearances for Porto from left-back this season.