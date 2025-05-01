Galatasaray Set High Price for Manchester City Transfer Target

Gabriel Sara, who joined Galatasaray from Norwich City this season, has continued to impress with his performances in the Turkish Süper Lig, attracting attention from Manchester City according to Fanatik.

Per the source, despite the growing interest, Galatasaray have reportedly made their stance clear on the Brazilian midfielder’s future.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Sara has been a key figure for the Istanbul giants, featuring in 41 official matches this season, including 28 league appearances.

The 25-year-old has contributed with two goals and eight assists, showcasing his playmaking abilities, particularly from set-piece situations.

His consistent performances have also seen his market value rise from €20 million to €22 million according to Transfermarkt.

Amidst reports linking Sara with a move to Manchester City, Galatasaray’s management has reportedly made a firm decision.

Having acquired the midfielder from Norwich City for a fee reported to be €18 million, with potential bonuses raising the total to around €23 million, the club are said to be unwilling to consider any offers below €40 million for the Brazilian.

While Sara started the season strongly, his form dipped slightly following an injury. However, he has recently rediscovered his rhythm, particularly excelling in a central attacking midfield role alongside teammates Lemina and Torreira.

Galatasaray’s hierarchy are reportedly not surprised by the Premier League interest in Sara.

Sources close to the club have commented, “In fact, if he was selected for the Brazilian National Team and served here, much more astronomical figures could be discussed. Before coming to Galatasaray, Premier League teams were interested. City, on the other hand, may have acted according to his performance in Galatasaray. His performance here has attracted the attention of many teams. He was already a quality player, he put him even more than his value in Galatasaray.”

This strong stance from Galatasaray indicates their desire to retain Sara, whom they clearly value highly, despite the potential lure of a move to the Premier League and the interest from a club of Manchester City’s stature.