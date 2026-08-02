Galatasaray Set Sights on FC Porto Prodigy Rodrigo Mora

Galatasaray have set their sights on FC Porto’s rising star Rodrigo Mora as they explore ambitious attacking options ahead of the new season, according to reports from Fotomaç.

The Turkish champions are actively scouring Europe for elite young talent to bolster their midfield hierarchy, identifying the 19-year-old Portuguese playmaker as a prime candidate to anchor their attacking transition.

A Playmaking Option for Okan Buruk

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk is eager to add dynamic, technical depth to his central midfield options. Mora, who previously attracted interest from top European sides including Paris Saint-Germain, has developed a reputation as one of the most promising young playmakers in Portuguese football.

Recognized for his vision, dribbling ability in tight spaces, and decision-making in the final third.

Bringing in high-potential talent aligns with Galatasaray’s strategy to maintain domestic dominance while remaining competitive on the European stage.

Negotiations and Potential Terms

While FC Porto view Mora as a key long-term asset, Galatasaray are evaluating potential avenues to structure an attractive package. The Yellow-Reds continue to monitor the market closely as they finalize their squad ahead of their upcoming campaign.