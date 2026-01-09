Galatasaray Set to Secure “Tri-National” Borussia Mönchengladbach Starlet Can Armando Güner

Turkish champions Galatasaray are on the verge of completing a significant coup in the youth market, with 17-year-old Can Armando Güner reportedly arriving from Borussia Mönchengladbach.

According to German outlet Bild, the versatile attacker is set to sign a three-and-a-half-year contract with the “Lions.” The deal is expected to net the Bundesliga side approximately €1 million in compensation, with Güner scheduled to fly to Istanbul on Thursday morning to finalize the move.

Choosing Path Over Familiarity

Mönchengladbach were reportedly eager to retain the teenager beyond his current 2026 contract, but Güner was lured by the “desire” shown by the Istanbul giants. Crucially, the move is driven by the prospect of a faster route into first-team football—a pathway Galatasaray has successfully navigated with other young talents in recent seasons.

The Argentine-Turkish-German Connection

Güner is one of Europe’s most intriguing prospects due to his unique international eligibility. Born in Germany, he is eligible to represent Germany, Turkey, and Argentina.

His stock skyrocketed following his inclusion in Diego Placente’s Argentina U17 squad for the World Cup last year. Speaking previously to Kicker, Güner expressed his pride in the attention from the reigning world champions:

“I feel honored when other associations show interest. Argentina is making a great effort, and it’s something special when the world champions show interest in inviting me.” — Can Armando Güner

A Strategic Investment

Galatasaray’s scouting team has been tracking the teenager since his World Cup exploits, identifying him as a high-ceiling talent capable of playing across the frontline. By securing him now for a relatively modest fee, the Turkish champions are betting on Güner’s development into a future star for both club and country.

As he lands in Istanbul, the focus will turn to how head coach Okan Buruk integrates the “tri-national” talent into the senior setup as the club chases further domestic and European success.