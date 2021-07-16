Galatasaray ‘shake hands’ with Leicester City midfielder, Besiktas also in talks

Galatasaray are in talks with Leicester City midfielder Rachid Ghezzal according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Lions made a move for Ghezzal shortly after Besiktas sat down for negotiations.

READ: Besiktas president confirms talks with Leicester City midfielder

Besiktas president Ahmet Nur Cebi met with Ghezzal’s agent Anouir Fazuli over keeping the Algeria international at the club following his loan move last term.

Ghezzal played a key role in the Black Eagles winning the league and cup double last term, helping the Super Lig giants book a place in the Champions League.

The Black-Whites thought they were favorites to land the transfer considering Ghezzal had already settled in and had an important role in the team.

However, Galatasaray have thrown a spanner in the works and could derail Besiktas’ efforts if they make a higher bid.

The Lions are reportedly prepared to offer the Foxes €4.5m for Ghezzal and offer the player €2.2m per-season with a €300,000 bonus.

The report claims that Galatasaray have ‘shook hands’ with Leicester and have an agreement in principle.

Besiktas may have to increase their offer if they hope to sign Ghezzal this summer.

Ghezzal scored eight times and provided 18 assists in the Super Lig for Besiktas last season.