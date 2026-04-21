Galatasaray Shifts Transfer Sights to Italy: English Star Targeted to Replace Noa Lang

As Galatasaray charges toward the league title, the club’s management has already begun drafting blueprints for next season’s roster. In a major strategic shift, the Yellow-Reds have reportedly decided to pivot their recruitment efforts toward Italy’s Serie A.

According to a report by Fanatik, Galatasaray has opted not to exercise the €30 million permanent purchase option for Dutch winger Noa Lang. Currently on loan from Napoli, the 26-year-old is expected to return to his parent club at the end of the current campaign.

Target: Jonathan Rowe

With Lang’s departure looming, Galatasaray has identified Bologna’s Jonathan Rowe as their primary target to bolster the left wing. The 22-year-old English star joined Bologna from Marseille earlier this season for a reported fee of €17 million.

Rowe is a familiar name to the Galatasaray faithful, having been a former teammate of the club’s current midfield engine, Gabriel Sara, during their time at Norwich City.

Official Offer Imminent

The young winger has impressed scouts this term, tallying 7 goals and 4 assists across 38 appearances for Bologna. His impact has been particularly noted in the Europa League, where he netted 4 goals and provided 2 assists.

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has reportedly given his “full approval” for the transfer. The club hierarchy intends to use the allure of Champions League football to entice Rowe to Istanbul and is expected to submit an official bid to Bologna in the coming weeks.