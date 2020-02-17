Galatasaray slam youngest footballer to ever play for club Mustafa Kapi after refusing to sign new deal

Galatasaray slammed youngster Mustafa Kapi in a tweet shared on the official club account.

The Lions called out Kapi for refusing to sign a contract extension.

The Yellow-Reds published a statement that revealed Kapi refused a new deal despite their best efforts.

Son 3 yılı yatılı olmak üzere 2014 yılından bu yana Galatasaray Futbol Akademisi bünyesinde, yetişmesi için emek ve değer verilen Mustafa Kapı, sözleşme uzatılması için kendisine sunulan tüm yapıcı önerileri red ettiğinden, kadro dışı bırakılmıştır. Kamuoyuna saygıyla duyurulur. pic.twitter.com/vyS5HeaCfx — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) February 17, 2020

As a result the 17-year-old has been dropped from the squad ahead of the Intercontinental derby against Fenerbahce next week.

Kapi became the youngest player to ever make an appearance for the Yellow-Reds.

He was aged 16 four months and 15 days old against Sivasspor in Week 17 last season against Sivasspor.

Former Galatasaray manager Jan Olde Riekerink meanwhile, played Kapi aged just 14 in a friendly game against Bulgarian outfit Levski Sofia on 8 September 2016.

Kapi has not played for the first-team this season.

Galatasaray are on a great run of form winning their last five successive games in the league.

The Lions are now just two points behind league leaders Trabzonspor but they do have a game in hand.