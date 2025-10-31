Galatasaray Slaps Massive €130 Million Price Tag on Star Striker Victor Osimhen

Galatasaray has set a staggering asking price for their star Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen, amidst renewed interest from several of Europe’s top clubs.

The Turkish giants have made it clear that they will demand a record-breaking fee for the 26-year-old goal-scorer, sources have told Turkish-Football that the club will not entertain any offers falling below €130 million.

Galatasaray’s management is determined to hold firm on this valuation and will reportedly ignore any bids that do not meet the colossal benchmark.

Giants Back on the Hunt

Osimhen, who signed with the Yellow-Reds at the start of the 2025-2026 season despite being on the radar of several European heavyweights, has once again attracted significant attention. Clubs like Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly among those preparing to test Galatasaray’s resolve.

The Nigerian international has enjoyed a strong start to the current campaign, contributing to the team’s success in both the Turkish Süper Lig and the Champions League.

Osimhen’s Current Form

Osimhen is under contract with Galatasaray until the summer of 2029. This season, he has demonstrated his scoring prowess by making a six-goal contribution across nine appearances in the Süper Lig and Champions League.

While major clubs are eager to add the prolific striker to their ranks, Galatasaray’s firm nine-figure valuation makes a potential transfer one of the most anticipated sagas in the upcoming transfer windows. The message from Istanbul is unambiguous: acquiring Victor Osimhen will require a monumental financial commitment.