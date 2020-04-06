Galatasaray star Radamel Falcao makes transfer situation admission

Galatasaray striker Radamel Falcao has addressed his transfer situation after being closely linked with a summer exit.

Falcao has made it clear that he is not considering leaving the reigning Super Lig champions.

The Colombia international underlined that he has another 2.5 years remaining on his contract and that he is happy in Turkey.

“I have another 2.5 years left on my contract, there are a lot of rumors going around but me and my family are happy here, I am not leaving,” he said.

There were reports that Falcao had agreed a deal worth €10m per-season with Qatar based Al Sadd.

The experienced striker currently earns €5m per-season at Galatasaray.

The Super Lig season is currently suspended due to the coronavirus disruptions.

The Turkish Football Federation will meet in the first week of May and will decide when to resume the season.

Falcao had 10 goals and one assist in 20 league games for Galatasaray before the league was postponed.

Galatasaray were 3rd in the league just three points behind leaders Trabzonspor before the league was put on hold.