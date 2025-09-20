Galatasaray Star Victor Osimhen Sidelined Until End of September

Galatasaray’s star striker Victor Osimhen is set to remain on the sidelines for at least two more weeks as he recovers from an ankle injury sustained while on international duty with Nigeria.

The injury, which occurred during a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Rwanda, has already caused the 26-year-old to miss two key matches for his club.

Osimhen’s injury initially appeared to be minor, as he was able to walk off the pitch on his own. However, the issue has proven to be more serious than first thought.

Since leaving the Nigerian national team camp for treatment at Galatasaray, the striker has missed a Super Lig match against Eyupspor and was notably absent from the squad that suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League.

Turkish-Football can confirm that Osimhen is expected to miss two more games, which includes upcoming Super Lig fixtures against Konyaspor and Alanyaspor.

The absence of their primary goal-scorer will test Galatasaray’s depth, although the club is still expected to fare well in their next two domestic matches.

However, Osimhen’s return is considered vital for their next Champions League test. The report indicates that the striker is anticipated to make his return to action on September 30, when Galatasaray takes on Liverpool in their second group-stage match.

His presence will be key to the team’s chances of securing a result against the Premier League leaders.