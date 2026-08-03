Galatasaray Supporters Direct Frustration at President Dursun Ozbek Over Inactive Transfer Window

Galatasaray fans voiced sharp discontent toward club President Dursun Özbek and the board prior to their pre-season friendly against French side Stade Rennais at RAMS Park, according to reports from Fanatik.

The reaction highlights mounting frustration among the fanbase regarding the club’s cautious pace during the summer transfer window.

Chants Echo Around RAMS Park

As the players prepared for kick-off in their fourth pre-season test, loud chants from the stands directly targeted the board:

Direct Demand: Fans filled the stadium with chants of “Dursun Özbek, transfer nerede?” (“Dursun Özbek, where are the transfers?”).

Patience Wearing Thin: Supporter groups also echoed chants warning that their patience was running out following weeks of relative inactivity in the market.

Low Turnout: Reflected by lower-than-usual pre-season attendance, large sections of the upper tiers remained closed, with approximately 10,000 spectators present.

Context Behind the Frustration

Aspect Current Situation Club Galatasaray SK Target of Protest President Dursun Özbek & Board Primary Complaint Lack of high-profile summer transfers Match Context Pre-season friendly vs. Stade Rennais

Having secured the Süper Lig title last season, Galatasaray fans expected early reinforcements to bolster the squad for domestic title defense and European competition. However, with minimal marquee signings finalized so far, public criticism on social media spilled over into physical stadium protests.