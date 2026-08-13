Galatasaray Target Arsenal Forward Gabriel Martinelli in Premier League Raid

Galatasaray are preparing an ambitious double transfer offensive in England as the Turkish champions aim to break their relative summer window silence with marquee additions from the Premier League.

According to reports from Fotomaç, the Istanbul powerhouse—having so far added only Chelsea’s Lesley Ugochukwu on a temporary arrangement—has significantly broadened its transfer scope. Beyond their heavily publicized pursuit of Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli, Galatasaray have now placed Liverpool playmaker Alexis Mac Allister firmly at the top of their target list.

Marquee Offensive: The Key Details

£38.4 Million Proposal for Martinelli: Galatasaray’s interest in Arsenal’s 25-year-old Brazilian international has reached advanced stages, with reports confirming a formal €45 million (£38.4 million) offer submitted to the Gunners to test their stance on the forward.

Alexis Mac Allister Inquiries: Alongside their efforts for Martinelli, Fotomaç reports via British media outlets that Galatasaray executives have made preliminary inquiries regarding Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. Head coach Okan Buruk is seeking an elite, battle-tested central playmaker to anchor his engine room ahead of their upcoming European campaign.

Ending the Summer Silence: Having experienced a quiet transfer window relative to their Süper Lig rivals, Galatasaray’s board is under pressure from supporters to deliver high-profile signings capable of instantly elevating the squad’s international profile.

Strategic Rebuilding Ahead of European Campaign

With the Trendyol Süper Lig season underway and UEFA competition fixtures approaching, Okan Buruk’s side requires proven top-tier depth. While acquiring two key starters from Premier League heavyweights presents immense financial and negotiation hurdles, Galatasaray are actively building structured proposals to test the resolve of both English clubs before the summer transfer deadline closes.

Negotiations are expected to remain fluid over the coming days as the Turkish champions work through intermediaries to establish whether either Premier League star can be lured to RAMS Park.