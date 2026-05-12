Galatasaray Target Aston Villa’s Emiliano Buendía to Fill Pivotal ‘Number 10’ Role

Galatasaray have shifted their transfer focus to the Premier League as they look to bolster their creative department for the 2026/27 campaign.

The Lions have officially placed Aston Villa’s Emiliano Buendía at the top of their shortlist for the playmaker position, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Argentinian international, known for his vision and technical flair, is seen by head coach Okan Buruk as the ideal candidate to occupy the ‘Number 10’ role and provide the decisive final pass for Galatasaray’s star-studded frontline.

The Search for a Creative Spark

With Galatasaray aiming to maintain their domestic dominance and make a deep run in European competition next season, the club’s management is prioritizing a high-caliber creative engine. Buendía, 29, fits the profile perfectly. His ability to operate both as a central playmaker and a creative winger offers the tactical flexibility that Buruk demands.

Reports suggest that Galatasaray’s scouting department has been tracking the Argentinian’s situation in Birmingham closely, especially as Aston Villa looks to refresh their own squad following a highly competitive Premier League season.

Negotiation Strategy: Loan or Permanent?

While Buendía remains under contract with Aston Villa, Galatasaray are reportedly preparing an initial offer that could involve a loan deal with an option to buy. The Istanbul giants hope to leverage the lure of Champions League football and the chance to be the centerpiece of a title-chasing side to convince the player to make the move to Turkey.

The board is expected to open official talks with Villa officials in the coming weeks. However, the English side’s valuation of the player remains the primary hurdle, as Buendía is still considered a valuable asset in the Premier League market.