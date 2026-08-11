Galatasaray Target Chelsea Striker on Loan as Search for Icardi Alternative Intensifies

Galatasaray have turned their attention toward Stamford Bridge in their search for attacking depth, identifying Chelsea’s forward Emmanuel Emegha as a target on an initial loan deal sources have told Turkish-Football.

Following Mauro Icardi’s departure, the reigning Trendyol Süper Lig champions are prioritizing the addition of a physically dominant center-forward who can rotate with and provide a distinct focal point alongside Victor Osimhen.

Transfer Strategy & Loan Formula

Galatasaray executives have initiated contacts with Chelsea officials to negotiate a season-long loan structure.

The 1.96m (6ft 5in) target fits head coach Okan Buruk’s request for a target man capable of holding up play, winning aerial duels, and offering a focal point in high-pressing European fixtures.

Galatasaray are aiming to secure a initial loan agreement with an option to buy, allowing the club to manage its wage budget while ensuring immediate tactical depth.

Having already brought in Lesley Ugochukwu on loan from Burnley earlier in the window, Galatasaray are leveraging relationships across English football to complete their remaining squad additions.

Tactical Impact in Istanbul

With Galatasaray competing across both domestic and European fronts this season, adding a physical target man gives Okan Buruk significantly greater flexibility. The potential arrival would allow Galatasaray to shift seamlessly between a single-striker setup and a dynamic two-forward formation during high-intensity matches.

Talks between the two clubs are expected to continue over the coming days as Galatasaray look to finalize their forward line ahead of the transfer deadline.