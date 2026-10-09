Galatasaray Target Crystal Palace Winger Ismaila Sarr as Potential Leroy Sané Replacement

Galatasaray have identified Crystal Palace winger Ismaïla Sarr as a primary transfer target ahead of the January transfer window, with the yellow-and-red hierarchy evaluating mid-season alternatives for Leroy Sané, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Under mounting pressure following an inconsistent start to the domestic campaign, 30-year-old German international Sané faces growing uncertainty at Rams Park. His struggle to make a decisive impact in recent Süper Lig and UEFA Champions League fixtures has prompted Galatasaray’s technical committee to line up prospective high-profile replacements in the Premier League.

Galatasaray Monitor Palace Renewal Negotiations

Galatasaray have re-established contact regarding the 28-year-old Senegalese international, who has remained high on the club’s scouting radar since the summer window.

Sarr’s current contract at Selhurst Park runs through June 2029. However, Galatasaray’s executive board is closely monitoring ongoing extension talks between Sarr and Crystal Palace management, positioning themselves to submit an official approach should discussions hit an impasse ahead of the winter window.

High-Impact Replacement for Yellow-and-Red Frontline

Valued at €45 million, Sarr provides the explosive pace, direct 1v1 dribbling, and transition threat that head coach Okan Buruk wants to maintain on the right flank to keep pace in the title race.

Should Sané’s form fail to recover prior to the mid-season break, Galatasaray’s executive committee plans to accelerate formal discussions with Palace to secure Sarr as their marquee mid-season addition.