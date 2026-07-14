Galatasaray Target €70m Man City Star Phil Foden as Marquee 10 Nominee

Galatasaray are dreaming big in the summer transfer window. The reigning Süper Lig champions have reportedly set their sights on pulling off one of the most audacious transfer coups in Turkish football history, targeting Manchester City’s world-class playmaker Phil Foden.

According to a sensational report by Fanatik, the Yellow-Red administration has decided to push all financial boundaries to test the waters for the €70 million-rated England international.

The Gardi Connection: Full Authorization Granted

Galatasaray President Dursun Özbek has reportedly handed full negotiating authority to influential Italian super-agent George Gardi, the mastermind behind bringing several world-class talents to Istanbul in recent years.

It was Gardi who initially floated Foden’s name to the Galatasaray board. With the 26-year-old playmaker entering the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium and seeking fresh challenges after experiencing reduced playing time last season, Galatasaray smell a golden opportunity to strike.

While a transfer of this financial magnitude remains incredibly complex—with several elite European clubs also tracking the Englishman—Galatasaray’s leadership is determined to go all out to make this dream a reality.

Alternative Targets: Bruno Fernandes and Young Talents on the Radar

Galatasaray’s search for an elite creative spark in the ‘number 10’ role does not stop with Foden. Knowing the difficulty of pryng the Manchester City star away from England, the club has drawn up a highly ambitious list of elite alternatives: