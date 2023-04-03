Galatasaray target Man United youngster for summer transfer, decision expected in few days

Galatasaray want Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho this summer according to A Spor.

Per the source, Lions manager Okan Buruk has given the board the green light to push ahead with transfer efforts.

The Lions have reportedly made enquiries regarding the 18-year-old’s availability on a season long loan.

The Red Yellows would be able to give the Argentina U20 international valuable experience and are likely to book a place in the Champions League next season.

Galatasaray are currently first in the league, nine points clear of second placed Fenerbahce and the top two spots go to the Champions League next term.

The Super Lig giants are preparing for potential windfall this summer with wingers Kerem Akturkoglu, Yunus Akgun and Nicolo Zaniolo all attracting interest from across Europe.

Galatasaray have identified Garnacho as a potential replacement for Zaniolo should he leave this summer.

Garnacho is under contract until 2024 but Manchester United have been in talks over a contract extension until 2028.

The A Spor report claims that United plan to loan Garnacho out for one-season once he signs a new deal for him to gain experience.

The versatile winger is reportedly also open to a move to Turkey. A transfer development is expected to be announced over the next few days.

Garnacho has made 31 appearances for United and already has five goals and has six assists.