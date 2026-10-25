Galatasaray Target Manchester United Captain Bruno Fernandes as Rafael Leão Intervenes

Galatasaray have reignited ambitious plans to sign Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, with Portuguese winger Rafael Leão directly intervening to persuade his national teammate to make the move to RAMS Park, according to Fotomac.

The 32-year-old midfielder has decided to seek an exit from Old Trafford following growing frustration over Manchester United’s ongoing domestic slump.

Leão Intervenes in National Teammate Pursuit

Frustrated by Manchester United’s mid-table placement and poor European form, Fernandes has communicated his desire to join a club competing regularly in the UEFA Champions League.

Galatasaray winger Rafael Leão has taken an active role in pushing the deal forward, regularly contacting Fernandes to pitch the ambition of Okan Buruk’s project.

Leão envisions an unstoppable attacking framework at RAMS Park featuring himself, Victor Osimhen, and Fernandes sharing creative duties in central half-spaces.

The Cimbom board have scheduled formal preliminary negotiations for January, aiming to structure either a winter transfer deal or lock down a pre-contract agreement ahead of the summer.

Financial Framework & Marquee Impact

While Fernandes currently earns €19.5 million per season in England, Galatasaray executives are prepared to construct a competitive contract package heavily supported by performance bonuses.

Despite Manchester United’s turbulent campaign, the Portuguese playmaker remains one of Europe’s premier central orchestrators, having registered three goals and an assist in seven outings this term after breaking the Premier League single-season assist record with 21 last year.

With Galatasaray leading the Süper Lig title race and advancing in the Champions League, securing Fernandes would mark another massive statement in the club’s continental rise.