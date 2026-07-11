Galatasaray Target Paraguayan Duo Julio Enciso and Diego Gómez

Galatasaray, the reigning Süper Lig champions, are reportedly intensifying their efforts to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season, with a particular focus on their midfield and attacking lines.

The Istanbul giants have identified two Paraguayan international players, Julio Enciso and Diego Gómez, as primary transfer targets, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The club’s management is understood to be preparing for discussions with their respective clubs as they look to secure deals for the promising South American talents. This strategic move aligns with Galatasaray’s ambitions to compete at the highest level both domestically and in European competitions.

Key Targets Profiled

The duo represents a blend of attacking prowess and midfield dynamism that Galatasaray appears keen to integrate into their squad:

Julio Enciso : A 20-year-old forward who currently plays for Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion. Known for his technical ability, pace, and eye for goal, Enciso joined Brighton in 2022 from Libertad and has already made an impact in England, including scoring against Manchester City. He is also a full Paraguay international.

: A 20-year-old forward who currently plays for Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion. Known for his technical ability, pace, and eye for goal, Enciso joined Brighton in 2022 from Libertad and has already made an impact in England, including scoring against Manchester City. He is also a full Paraguay international. Diego Gómez: A 21-year-old central midfielder who plies his trade for MLS side Inter Miami CF, where he plays alongside Lionel Messi. Gómez is lauded for his box-to-box energy, passing range, and defensive contributions. He moved to Inter Miami in 2023 from Libertad and has quickly established himself as a key player for both club and country.

Negotiations Underway

According to sources, Galatasaray’s “yellow-red” management is preparing to enter formal negotiations. The focus is specifically on:

Discussions with Brighton & Hove Albion regarding the transfer terms for Julio Enciso.

regarding the transfer terms for Julio Enciso. Reports also suggest that the Turkish club is preparing to hold talks with Strasbourg, although the specific target for these negotiations has not been definitively linked to either Enciso or Gómez, given Gómez’s current affiliation with Inter Miami.

The potential acquisitions of Enciso and Gómez would signify Galatasaray’s intent to bring in young, high-potential players capable of making an immediate impact while also offering long-term value. Further updates are anticipated as the transfer window progresses.