Galatasaray Target Paraguay’s World Cup Sensation Julio Enciso to Fill Playmaker Void

Following the departure of veteran playmaker Dries Mertens, Turkish champions Galatasaray have actively turned their focus to the ongoing FIFA World Cup in North America to secure their next marquee number ten.

According to an exclusive report by Fanatik, manager Okan Buruk has identified Paraguay’s breakout star Julio Enciso as his top transfer target to pull the creative strings in Istanbul next season.

Buruk, who is closely monitoring tournament performances, has reportedly been left spellbound by the 22-year-old’s high-impact displays on the global stage. Following a formal recommendation from the manager, Galatasaray’s board has immediately launched an initial market valuation and financial feasibility study to bring the young South American talisman to the Rams Park stadium.

A World Cup Giant-Killing Run

Enciso has been the driving force behind a historic, highly unpredictable World Cup campaign for Paraguay. The South American outfit turned heads by defeating the Turkish National Team in the group stage—where Enciso provided the game-winning assist—before executing a monumental upset by knocking powerhouse Germany out of the tournament.

Across four matches, the versatile playmaker has logged an impressive one goal and two assists, turning the heads of elite scouts worldwide ahead of Paraguay’s upcoming Round of 16 clash against France.

The Financial Landscape

Securing the young attacker will require a hefty financial commitment from the Aslanlar. Enciso joined French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg from Brighton & Hove Albion, where he immediately excelled by registering 12 goals and 9 assists across 41 appearances last season.

Current Contract: Locked down with Strasbourg until June 2029.

Market Valuation: Currently estimated in the region of €25 million.

Next Steps for Galatasaray

Because of his multi-year contract in France, Strasbourg holds significant leverage and will demand a premium price. However, Galatasaray’s executives are reportedly preparing to open preliminary negotiations with both the French club’s directors and Enciso’s representatives the moment the financial audits clear.

With guaranteed UEFA Champions League football and a desperate vacancy in the starting lineup behind the strikers, the Turkish side hopes to convince Enciso to trade Ligue 1 for a starring role in Istanbul.