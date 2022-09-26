Galatasaray target transfer move for Man United defender

Galatasaray are plotting a transfer move for Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof according to A Spor.

Per the source, the Lions have their sights set on the centre-back who has fallen out of favor at United.

The defender joined United from Benfica in 2017 in a £31m move [Transfermarkt].

Lindelof does still have two years remaining on his contract and has 52 caps for the Sweden national team has yet to make a Premier League appearance this season.

The centre-back has played one full game of 90 minutes and that was in the Europa League against Real Sociedad which ended in a 1-0 defeat.

The report claims that Galatasaray face competition from Sevilla for the Sweden international as a potential replacement for Vitor Nelsson should he be sold in the January transfer market.

The Istanbul giants are keen on signing the 28-year-old defender on a loan deal.

Galatasaray strengthened the squad over the summer transfer window bringing in the likes of Mauro Icardi and Juan Mata.

The Yellow-Reds are currently second in the Super Lig with only goal difference separating them from leaders Adanaspor.

Galatasaray have picked up 16 points from their first seven games and are among the title challengers.