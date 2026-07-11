Galatasaray Target West Ham Winger Crysencio Summerville

Turkish Süper Lig champions Galatasaray have identified West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville as a marquee wide target for the summer transfer window, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Istanbul giants are determined to significantly upgrade their attacking options on the flanks, viewing the dynamic Dutch winger as the ideal profile to bring explosive pace and creativity to RAMS Park ahead of a grueling UEFA Champions League campaign.

Strategic Loan Deal Under Consideration

Despite holding extensive, high-level interest in the player, Galatasaray are exploring an initial temporary loan agreement rather than a permanent transfer structure.

The Turkish outfit’s cautious financial approach is heavily dictated by the substantial valuation the East London side place on the 24-year-old, whose stock has risen considerably following his clinical performances for the Netherlands on the international stage.

The former Leeds United forward enjoyed a productive individual campaign in England, drawing strong interest from several heavyweights across the continent, including Premier League clubs monitoring his situation closely following the Hammers’ recent domestic struggles.

Navigating the Financial Hurdle

By prioritizing a temporary move with potential optional purchase components, the Galatasaray hierarchy hope to circumvent a massive upfront cash expenditure.

This remains a crucial maneuver to keep the club fully compliant with complex financial fair play parameters while still landing elite athletic talent.

While the exact fiscal terms of the proposed loan package remain closely guarded by intermediaries, the operational mandate from the Istanbul board is clear.

Dialogue between the clubs is expected to progress over the coming weeks as Galatasaray push to test the London side’s resolve with a structured proposal designed to tempt the winger to the Bosporus.