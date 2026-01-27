Galatasaray Target West Ham’s Magassa in Loan Bid with Buy Option

Turkish giants Galatasaray have reportedly turned their attention toward East London, identifying West Ham United’s Soungoutou Magassa as a primary target for the winter window.

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac, the reigning Süper Lig champions are eager to bolster their midfield with the 22-year-old Frenchman. “Cimbom” are reportedly pursuing a loan agreement that would include a fixed option to purchase the versatile youngster at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

A Search for Midfield Versatility

The push for Magassa comes amid growing uncertainty regarding the future of Gabriel Sara, who has been linked with a departure from Istanbul. Galatasaray’s recruitment team has been scouring Europe for a replacement capable of providing both defensive cover and tactical flexibility, with Magassa fitting the profile alongside other high-profile candidates like Manuel Ugarte.

Should a deal for the West Ham man fail to materialize, Galatasaray have reportedly lined up Club Brugge’s Raphael Onyedika as a secondary alternative.

Magassa’s Tough Start in London

Since making a high-profile €17 million move from AS Monaco to West Ham last summer, Magassa has found consistent first-team minutes hard to come by. The Monaco academy graduate has clocked just 808 minutes across 15 appearances, leading to suggestions that a temporary move could help revitalize his development.

However, the transfer remains complicated by West Ham’s current situation. With the Hammers embroiled in a fierce Premier League relegation battle, manager Nuno Espírito Santo may be reluctant to sanction the exit of a young, versatile squad member midway through a survival scrap.

The West Ham Connection

Interestingly, Magassa is not the only Hammer on the Turkish side’s radar. Recent reports have also suggested that veteran midfielder Tomas Soucek is being monitored by clubs in the Süper Lig, indicating a potential double raid on the London Stadium.

Galatasaray face stiff competition for Magassa’s signature, with Italian giants Napoli also credited with an interest in the former French youth international. As the deadline approaches, the coming days will determine whether Magassa joins the ambitious project in Istanbul or stays to help West Ham maintain their top-flight status.