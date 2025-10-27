Galatasaray Targeting Manchester United Midfielder Manuel Ugarte

The future of Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte is generating significant interest in the Turkish Super Lig, following reports that Galatasaray is preparing a move for the Uruguayan international, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Despite Manchester United’s 4-2 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday—a match where Ugarte featured as a substitute—concerns over the 24-year-old’s integration into the squad persist, fueling speculation that he could seek a departure from Old Trafford.

Galatasaray Registers January Interest

The reigning Super Lig champions are closely monitoring Ugarte’s situation and have added him to their transfer wishlist ahead of the mid-season window.

This reported interest comes as Ugarte continues to struggle for minutes and form at Old Trafford. Signed initially as a long-term successor to Casemiro, the midfielder has found himself sidelined, with manager Ruben Amorim consistently preferring the veteran Brazilian in the defensive midfield role.

Ugarte’s limited opportunities have been further complicated by the fact that Manchester United has lost all three games he has started this season across all competitions.

A Path to Redemption in Istanbul?

The lack of consistent playing time is a major concern for the Uruguayan, particularly in a World Cup year where guaranteed minutes are essential for maintaining his national team spot. This desire for a guaranteed starting role makes a move to a major European club like Galatasaray highly appealing.

While rumors suggest Ugarte could leave in January—driven by United’s need to trim their squad and the player’s desire for minutes—a mid-season transfer remains challenging. Manchester United is reluctant to lose depth in midfield, especially with the aging Casemiro and existing rumors regarding the potential winter exit of Kobbie Mainoo.

However, the speculation surrounding Galatasaray confirms the midfielder’s drastically fallen stock in England and sets the stage for a potential large-scale move next summer, should his marginal status at Old Trafford continue.