Galatasaray Targets Antoine Griezmann in Stunning Winter Transfer Move

In a move that could send shockwaves through European football, Galatasaray has reportedly identified Atletico Madrid icon Antoine Griezmann as a primary target for the upcoming winter transfer window.

The sensational claim comes just weeks before the two clubs are set to meet in a high-stakes continental clash on January 21, 2026. According to reports from the Turkish outlet Fotomac, the “Yellow-Reds” are preparing to open formal negotiations with both the Spanish club and the French World Cup winner to explore a mid-season move.

The “Star Power” Strategy

Galatasaray’s recent recruitment strategy has focused on bringing elite global talent to Istanbul, having already secured high-profile names like Victor Osimhen, Leroy Sané, and İlkay Gündoğan. The club hierarchy believe that the presence of these top-level stars will serve as a major “advantage” in convincing Griezmann to join the project at the RAMS Park.

By surrounding Griezmann with familiar world-class peers, Galatasaray hopes to present a compelling case that the Süper Lig is the ideal destination for the next chapter of his storied career.

Performance and Contract Details

Despite being 34 years old, Griezmann remains a vital component of Diego Simeone’s side in Madrid. So far this season, the French forward has made 26 official appearances, contributing seven goals and one assist.

While his current market value is estimated at approximately €11 million, any potential deal will require significant negotiation. Griezmann is currently under contract with Atletico Madrid until 2027, meaning Galatasaray would need to present a convincing financial and sporting package to pry him away from the Metropolitano mid-campaign.

As the winter window approaches, all eyes will be on whether the Turkish giants can pull off another historic signing to further cement their ambitions on the European stage.