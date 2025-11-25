Galatasaray Targets Club History Against Union SG Despite Osimhen Absence

Galatasaray is poised to make club history as they prepare to host Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise (Union SG) at RAMS Park on Tuesday night for matchweek five of the UEFA Champions League group stage. The Turkish giants are aiming for a fourth consecutive victory in the competition, a feat never before achieved by the club, even without star striker Victor Osimhen who remains sidelined with an injury.

The match, set to kick off at 20:45 local time, will be officiated by Spanish referee Jose Maria Sanchez.

Following a difficult introduction to the new 36-team league-style format—a heavy 5–1 loss away to Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt—Galatasaray has mounted a sensational comeback, securing three successive wins. The Istanbul club edged past Liverpool 1–0, defeated Bodo/Glimt 3–1, and most recently delivered a commanding 3–0 win on the road against Ajax. These strong results have propelled Galatasaray up the standings to ninth place with 9 points from four matches.

A victory on Tuesday would not only solidify their position but would also mark the first time in club history that Galatasaray has achieved four consecutive wins in the Champions League group or league phase. Their previous best run of three successive wins in the tournament occurred 13 years ago.

Union SG Struggling in European Debut

Union SG is experiencing its inaugural run in the UEFA Champions League, earning direct entry after clinching the Belgian First Division title for the first time in 90 years last season. Despite starting with a promising 3–1 away win against Dutch club PSV Eindhoven, their campaign has faltered with three straight defeats—a 4–0 home loss to both Newcastle United and Inter Milan, followed by a 3–1 defeat away to Atletico Madrid.

The Belgian side sits in 28th place with just 3 points. Furthermore, their broader European form shows fragility, having lost five of their last seven matches across the Champions League and Europa League, although their only two wins in that period have come away from home.

Union SG’s defensive record is a major concern, having conceded 12 goals in four matches, placing them second only to Ajax for the most goals shipped in the competition. Domestically, however, they are in strong form, leading the Belgian league table with 36 points after 15 weeks following a recent 2–0 win over Cercle Brugge.

Injury and Suspension Woes for Home Side

Galatasaray will face the pivotal fixture significantly shorthanded. Key players Victor Osimhen, Yunus Akgun, Kaan Ayhan, Berkan Kutlu, and Wilfried Singo are all expected to miss the game due to injury or suspension, while the fitness of Mario Lemina remains in doubt pending a final assessment. Adding to the squad difficulties, Eren Elmali and Metehan Baltaci are suspended following a betting probe, and Kazimcan Karatas is not included in the UEFA squad list.

Despite the absences, the home side carries an impressive record into the match, remaining unbeaten in their last 33 official home games across all competitions—a run stretching back to a 1–0 loss to Young Boys in a Champions League play-off last season. During this formidable streak, they have secured 24 wins and 9 draws.