Galatasaray Targets Man City Star Bernardo Silva with Record €50M Offer

Galatasaray has reportedly launched a massive last-ditch effort to hijack Bernardo Silva’s move to Barcelona, offering the Portuguese star a record-breaking financial package to join the reigning Turkish champions. With the 31-year-old playmaker officially departing Manchester City as a free agent, the “Lions” are looking to capitalize on his lack of a transfer fee to bolster their offensive ranks.

A “Mega Offer” to Silence the Competition

According to the latest reports from Fotomac, Galatasaray has significantly raised the stakes in their pursuit of the veteran midfielder. The club is reportedly preparing a three-year contract featuring an annual salary and bonus structure that could exceed €50 million in total.

Financial Terms: While some reports suggest an annual base salary of approximately €15 million, the total compensation package is designed to rival offers from Europe’s biggest spenders.

The “No. 10” Vacancy: Manager Okan Buruk has identified Silva as the ideal successor to the legendary Dries Mertens, aiming to bring world-class vision and consistency back to the central creative role.

The “Gündoğan” Factor

Galatasaray’s strategy relies heavily on the influence of club star İlkay Gündoğan, Silva’s former captain and close friend at the Etihad Stadium. Gündoğan has reportedly been in constant contact with Silva since January, acting as a direct ambassador for the Istanbul club’s project.

“İlkay Gündoğan has made significant efforts to persuade his former teammate, emphasizing the club’s Champions League ambitions and the unique atmosphere of the RAMS Park.”

The Barcelona Barrier

Despite the lucrative nature of the Turkish offer, the move remains a high-stakes gamble. Bernardo Silva has long been linked with a move to Barcelona, and some reports suggest he was already in “final negotiations” with the Catalan giants before Galatasaray’s latest intervention.

Further complications arose on Thursday morning with reports from Yeni Şafak suggesting that Silva may have already reached a verbal agreement with a “global giant,” potentially leaving Galatasaray out in the cold. However, the Istanbul side remains hopeful that their aggressive financial package and the lure of joining a star-studded squad—potentially alongside rumored targets like Kolo Muani—could sway the Portuguese international’s decision.